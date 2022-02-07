New Delhi: After facing flak over REET 2021 paper leak issue, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Monday cancelled level 2 of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021. Addressing a presser, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said,”We will cancel the level 2 of REET exam 2021, we will conduct this exam again.Also Read - REET Question Paper Leak: Rajasthan Govt Sacks RBSE Chairman DP Jaraulili

Politics over REET 2021 paper leak had intensified as the BJP was constantly attacking the state government ove this issue. Different wings of the BJP were also protesting across the state demanding cancellation of the exam.

The Rajasthan government's decision to cancel REET 2021 comes days after the REET paper leak case of 2021 was raise in the Lok Sabha by RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who demanded a CBI probe into the matter along with the cancellation of the exams.

Speaking at the Lower House, Beniwal said, “There should be a CBI inquiry into the REET cheating case. The youth of Rajasthan are agitating. Huge anomalies are being reported in the REET exams. We want REET 2021 to be canceled and there should be a CBI inquiry into the rigging.”

After raising the session, Beniwal told the media that when the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the police has agreed that exam paper was stolen from the education complex, it is clear that the strings of the case were connected to many IAS officers, the government and even the CMO. Hence, a CBI investigation is necessary, he had stated.