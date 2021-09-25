REET 2021: All candidates appearing in Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be provided with the facility of free travel, State School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced a day before the examination. This year around 16 lakh candidates will appear for the exam on September 26, Sunday. The government has set up nearly 4,000 examination centres across the state for the smooth conduction of the examination.Also Read - After Punjab, All Eyes on Rajasthan And Chhattigarh Leadership

As per the reports of news agency ANI, CM Gehlot has directed to make arrangements for a sufficient number of private buses apart from roadways buses and provide free travel facility to all the candidates. Besides this, in case personnel of any private school or the person associated with the school is found involved in such incidents, then the affiliation of the concerned school will suspended permanently.

He has also strictly warned that government employees found involved in paper leaks, allowing dummy candidates to appear in the exam and incidents of cheating during recruitment exams will be terminated.

Furthermore, Chief Minister stressed that there should be no negligence at any examination centre. CCTV cameras should be installed at examination centres. He has also directed collectors and SPs to ensure that law and order are maintained during the REET exam.