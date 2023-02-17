Home

REET Admit Card 2022 Shortly At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Timing Here

RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) today, February 17, 2023. Candidates can download the RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Get Admit Card” link.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your RSMSSB REET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print for future reference.

RSMSSB REET 2022 Offical Websites to Track

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB REET 2022 Exam Schedule PDF Direct Link

RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022 Direct Link (link to be active soon)

The RSMSSB REET 2022 examination will be conducted from February 25 to 28, and March 1. Meanwhile, The examination scheduled for Feb 25 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.

