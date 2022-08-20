REET Answer Key 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher (REET) exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in. This year, the Board has conducted the written examination on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state. The examination was held in two shifts.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Board has also activated the objection window link. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key. For each question, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 300. The last date to raise an objection is till August 25, 2022. To raise objections on the REET 2022 answer key on the official website-reetbser2022.in, the candidates need to use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

REET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

REET Exam: July 23 and 24, 2022

July 23 and 24, 2022 REET Answer Key 2022: August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022 Last Date to Raise Objections Against REET Answer Key : August 25, 2022

: August 25, 2022 REET Result 2022: to be announced soon

Know How to Raise Objections Against REET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Click Here to File Objection on Answer Key” link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the Next option.

Now, Raise an objection against the required question.

Pay the objection fee.

Click on submit option and download the confirmation page.

REET Result 2022

After taking the objections raised by the students into consideration, the Board will release the REET Result. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.