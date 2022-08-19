REET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 that was conducted earlier this year on July 23 and 24 at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who wrote the exam can download the answer key by visiting the REET’s official website—reetbser2022.in.Also Read - REET Answer Key 2022 to Release Soon at reetbser2022.in; Details Inside

After checking the answer key and comparing their with their answers, the candidates can raise objections in case of any doubt, till 12 am on August 25. Also Read - REET Answer Key 2022 To Release Soon at reetbser2022.in; Check Details Here

How to download REET 2022 answer key

Visit the REET official website—reetbser2022.in.

On home page, click on REET Answer Key 2022 link.

A drop down box will open on your screen.

Candidates can now check the answer key as per their exam shift.

Download the pdf file. Get a hardcopy for future reference.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for each question for raising objections. The objection link is available on the official website of REET. To raise objection, candidates need to login into the page with their credentials. Also Read - REET 2022 Question Booklet Released at reetbser2022.in; Answer Key Expected Soon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that around 62,000 posts will be filled with candidates who will clear the teachers’ eligibility exam. With regards to new education initiatives to be taken in the state, Gehlot said 36 women universities will be opened in 19 districts of Rajashtan.