REET 2022 Latest Update: Just a few days after NEET 2022 bra removing row, the candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 on Saturday were asked to remove dupattas to prevent cheating. As per media reports, the exam checking body took many measures like cutting sleeves and removing dupattas of the girl students. Even salwar buttons were cut, and sari pin was removed. Some of the students were also asked to remove bandages from their wounds.Also Read - REET Admit Card 2022 Released at reetbser2022.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

As the REET recruitment exam began in the Dungarpur district on July 23, 2022, a number of strict measures were taken regarding the entry of the candidates into the examination centres. Also Read - REET Admit Card 2022 Likely to Be Released Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

For REET 2022, as many as 32 examination centres were set up in Dungarpur district. The students first had to check the room number along with their roll number on the list put outside the examination centre. Also Read - BSER REET 2022: Exam Centre Link For Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers Released, Admit Cards Expected Soon. Check Deets Here.

For the checking purpose, the police teams were deployed at all the centres since morning. However, before the students could enter the examination hall, they were asked to make separate queues for boys and women, who were individually checked.

As per reports, at Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, Kishanlal Garg School, the dupattas of girl candidates were removed and kept with the exam conducting authorities.

Some of the REET 2022 candidates were even asked to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They also had to remove their slippers, and shoes as well.

REET examination has been scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022 in 2 sessions. The REET Level-1 exam 2022 is being held to hire candidates to teach students from classes 1 to 5, while the REET Level-2 exam 2022 is being held to recruit candidates to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

For REET 2022 on Saturday, a total of 11160 candidates appeared for the exam in the first shift, while in the afternoon, 9216 candidates appeared in the second shift. It is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for assessing the recruitment of primary and upper-primary level teachers in the state schools.

This incident comes days after female medical aspirants were asked to remove their innerwears before appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. As part of frisking for the exam, some of the female students in Kerala alleged that they were asked to remove their bras and sit for the exam along with their male counterparts in the same room.

In the incident, around 100 female students were humiliated when they were asked to remove their bras at the metal detection stage at an exam centre in Kollam.