REET 2022 Update: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. With few days left for the exams to begin, the Board is likely to release the REET 2022 Admit Card. Once released, candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website, reetbser2022.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

REET 2022 Exam is being conducted in two parts i.e. Level 1 and Level 2. REET level 1 is for classes I to V and REET level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. As per earlier notification, the Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the Paper 2 (Level 1) exam will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 5:30 PM. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check How To Make Changes HERE

REET 2022 Important Dates Here

Title Details The registration process for REET 2022 April 18, 2022 The registration process for REET 2022 will end on May 20, 2022 Application Correction window May 23 to May 25 Last Date for application fee submission May 20, 2022 Exam Date July 23 and July 24, 2022 REET Admit Card Available to be announced soon

How to Download REET 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at www.reetbser2022.in. Look for the link that reads,” Download REET 2022 Admit Card.” Enter the login credentials such as ID and password. Your REET Admit CARD 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: NTA to Release Hall Ticket At cuet.samarth.ac.in