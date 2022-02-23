Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) examination will take place in July this year. The Rajasthan government has also increased the number of posts for the REET recruitment from 32,000 to 62,000. Also, the examination fees will not be charged again from the candidates who had given the exam earlier.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Closes Today; Results On Feb 26

CM Gehlot, while addressing the state legislative assembly, said that the facilities which were given earlier during the REET exam will be given again. The state government had given the facility of free travel in roadways and private buses during the REET exam, this time also this facility will be given. Also Read - NEET MDS 2022: Govt Extends NEET-MDS By 4-6 Weeks | Check Details Here

Ghelot further said that the Government is also planning to upgrade the Secondary schools to senior secondary schools and will open around 1000 English medium schools in urban and rural areas. A separate cadre of English medium teachers will be formed and 10 thousand teachers will be recruited. Also Read - Bill Against NEET Exam Unanimously Passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly Through Voice Vote

“Around 36 women’s colleges will be opened in 19 districts and new subjects will be started in 25 girls colleges. Rs 250 crore will be spent on new medical institutes in Ajmer, Jodhpur and Kota next year. Nursing colleges will open in 18 districts next year. SMS Hospital, Jaipur will have 5 new departments, robotic surgery will start, 300 crore will be spent,” he said.

He also said that to compensate for the loss in education due to COVID-19, a 3-month bridge course will be conducted next year for school students at a cost of 20 crores. The Chief Minister noted that a lot of improvement had taken place in the government educational institutes and enrollment rates.