REET 2022 Question Booklet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) has released the Question Booklet for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher(REET) exam today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can download the REET 2022 Question Booklet through the official website, www.reetbser2022.in. This year, the Board conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23, and 24, 2022.

As per the schedule, the examination was held in two shifts. The morning shift was held between 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The second shift was conducted between 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to Download REET 2022 Question Booklet?

Visit the official website www.reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, the “Click to View Question Booklet.” option.

Depending upon your shift, and booklet number click on the respective link.

Your REET 2022 Question Booklet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the REET Question Booklet and take a printout for future reference.

REET 2022 Answer Key Update

As per reports, the REET 2022 Answer key will soon release on its website. As per several media reports, the answer key is likely to release today, July 26, 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

REET 2022 — Highlights