REET 2022 Registration: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the short notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today, April 12, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in from April 18, 2022. The last date to fill the application form is May 18, 2022. This year, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and July 24, 2022.Also Read - REET 2021 Level 1 Cut Off Released at reetbser21.com; Know How to Download

REET 2022: What is the official website?

www.reetbser2022.in

REET 2022: Check Important Dates

The online application for REET 2022 begins: April 18, 2022

The online application for REET 2022 ends: May 18, 2022

Last Date for application fee submission: May 18, 2022

Exam Date: July 23 and July 24, 2022

Admit Card Available: to be announced later

REET 2022: Check Exam Timing

The exam time for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. Also Read - REET Exam 2022 Will Be Conducted In July, CM Ashok Gehlot Informed

REET 2022: Syllabus

Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment exam can check the syllabus from the direct lni given below. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Postpones RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams to March 24, Date Sheet to be Out Soon

REET 2022: Application Fee

Single Paper: Rs. 550

Both Paper: Rs. 750

REET 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Click on the REET 2022 link available on the home page.

link available on the home page. Enter the registration details.

Now fill in the application form.

Now pay the application fees and click on submit option.

Your application has been submitted.

Save, Download the application form.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

REET 2022: Click Here to Apply(link to be active soon)