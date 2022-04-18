REET 2022 Registration: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today, April 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill the REET 2022 Application form through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or www.reetbser2022.in.Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Check Details Here

The Board will conduct the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and July 24, 2022. The exams will be conducted for two different levels. The online application process will end on May 18. Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Good Train Manager Post to End Soon; Apply Online at rrchubli.in

Important Dates Here

The registration process for REET 2022 will begin: April 18, 2022

The registration process for REET 2022 will end on: May 18, 2022

Last Date for application fee submission: May 18, 2022

Exam Date: July 23 and July 24, 2022

REET Admit Card Available: to be announced later

Below, we have also mentioned the application process through which the candidates can apply in an online manner:

REET 2022: How to Apply?

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in . and www.reetbser2022.in.

. and Click on the REET 2022 link available on the home page.

link available on the home page. Enter the registration details.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the required application fees.

Now submit the application form option.

Once submitted, Save, Download the REET 2022 application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

REET 2022: Check Exam Timing, Syllabus, Application fee

Timing: The Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will begin from 10:00 AM and conclude on 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the Paper 2 (Level 1) exam will begin from 3:00 PM and end at 5:30 PM. Also Read - NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Fee: Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. One can check the detailed syllabus from the direct link given below.