REET 2022 Registration: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has extended the last date of the online application process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 exam. As per the latest updates, the registration date for REET 2022 has been extended till May 20. Earlier, the last date to apply was May 18.

Eligible candidates can fill the REET 2022 Application form through the official website of RBSE at reetbser2022.in. Candidates can edit/make changes to their application form from May 23 to 25. The Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the Paper 2 (Level 1) exam will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 5:30 PM

REET 2022 Important Dates Here

The registration process for REET 2022 will begin: April 18, 2022

The registration process for REET 2022 will end on: May 20, 2022

Application Correction window: May 23 to May 25

Last Date for application fee submission: May 20, 2022

Exam Date: July 23 and July 24, 2022

REET Admit Card Available: to be announced later

Below, we have also mentioned the application process through which the candidates can apply online

REET 2022: How to Apply?

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in . and www.reetbser2022.in.

. and Click on the REET 2022 link available on the home page.

link available on the home page. Enter the registration details.

Fill in the application form. Pay the application fee.

Now submit the application form.

Download the submitted REET 2022 application form for future reference.

REET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay a fee of Rs 750.