REET 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will end the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 tomorrow, May 23, 2022. Candidates can fill in the REET application form through the official website reetbser2022.in till 12:00 midnight. Candidates can make changes to their REET 2022 application form from May 25 to May 27, 2022.

REET 2022 Examination Dates, Timing

The Board will conduct the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and July 24, 2022. The exams will be conducted for two different levels. The Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the Paper 2 (Level 1) exam will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 5:30 PM.

REET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates opting for only one exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Those who are willing to opt for both, paper 1 and paper 2, will have to pay a fee of Rs 750

Below, we have also mentioned the application process through which the candidates can apply in an online manner:

REET 2022: How to Apply?