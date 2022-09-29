REET Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced REET 2022 Result. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the REET 2022 results on the official website of the board i.e. reetbser2022.in. The result for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers has been declared on September 29, 2022.Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

REET 2022 Result announced: How to check result on reetbser2022.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - REET Result 2022 to be Declared Soon at reetbser2022.in. Check Tentative Dates Here

Go to the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details – roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

REET 2022: Key Details