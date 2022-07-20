REET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(RBSE) is all set to conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher(REET) 2022 from July 23, 2022. As per several media reports, BSER REET 2022 Admit card is likely to be released today, July 20, 2022. Once issued, candidates can download the REET 2022 hall ticket through the official website — reetbser2022.in. REET Exam City Slip has been released. Candidates can download their advanced intimation slip for exam city and centre from the website.Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Register For 1380 Posts at assamrifles.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

Step by Step Guide to Download REET Admit Card 2022

It is important for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination hall. No admit card will be sent by post.

Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at reetbser2022.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download REET 2022 Admit Card” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as ID and password.

Your REET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the REET 2022 Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will REET Level 1, 2 Exam Be Held? Check Time, Other Details

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher 2022 will be held in two parts i.e. Level 1 and Level 2. The REET Level 1 is for classes I to V and REET Level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. The Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be held between 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The Paper 2 (Level 1) exam is slated to begin at 3:00 PM and conclude at 5:30 PM.

REET Paper 1 and Paper 2 Update

Candidates who clear the paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 across government schools in Rajasthan while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

REET 2022 — Take A Look

REET 2022 registration ends: May 20, 2022

REET 2022 Exam Date: July 23 and July 24, 2022

July 23 and July 24, 2022 REET Admit Card Available: July 20, 2022(tentative)

July 20, 2022(tentative) REET 2022 Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes REET 2022 Official Website: https://www.reetbser2022.in/

Note: With only three days left for the exam, the REET Admit card will be released soon.