REET 2022 Admit Card Release Date Time Update: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(RBSE) is likely to release the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher(REET) 2022. According to several media reports, the REET 2022 Admit Card is expected to release tomorrow, July 14, 2022, at 4:00 PM. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website — reetbser2022.in. REET 2022 exam will be conducted in two parts i.e. Level 1 and Level 2.

REET 2022 Important Dates Here

Title Details REET 2022 registration begins April 18, 2022 REET 2022 registration ends May 20, 2022 REET 2022 Application Correction window May 23 to May 25 Last Date for application fee submission May 20, 2022 REET 2022 Exam Date July 23 and July 24, 2022 REET Admit Card Available July 14(tentative)

Check REET 2022 Examination Date Time

This year, the REET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 23 and July 24, 2022. REET level 1 is for classes I to V and REET level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. As per the official notification, the Paper 1 (Level 2) exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. The Paper 2 (Level 1) exam will start at 3:00 PM and conclude at 5:30 PM.

Below are the steps and a direct link(to be active soon) to download the hall tickets. Follow the steps given below.

REET 2022: How to Download REET Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official site of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download REET 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as ID and password.

Your REET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the REET 2022 Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

REET 2022 — Key Points