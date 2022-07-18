REET 2022 Admit Card Update: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(RBSE) will soon release the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher(REET) 2022. As per several media reports, BSER REET 2022 Admit card is likely to be released tomorrow, July 19, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the REET 2022 Admit Card through the official website — reetbser2022.in.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside

This year, the Board will conduct the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and July 24, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the REET 2022 hall tickets.

How to Download REET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at reetbser2022.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ Download REET 2022 Admit Card .” available on the homepage.

.” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as ID and password.

Your REET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the REET 2022 Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

REET 2022 exam: Check Exam Time, Duration

REET 2022 exam will be conducted in two parts i.e. Level 1 and Level 2. REET Level 1 is for classes I to V and REET Level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. As per the official notification, the Paper 1 (Level 2) exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. The Paper 2 (Level 1) exam will start at 3:00 PM and conclude at 5:30 PM.

REET 2022 — Highlights

Title Details REET 2022 registration begins April 18, 2022 REET 2022 registration ends May 20, 2022 REET Admit Card Available July 19, 2022(tentative) REET 2022 Exam Date July 23 and July 24, 2022 REET 2022 Exam Duration 2 hours 30 minutes REET 2022 Official Website reetbser2022.in

Candidates who clear the paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 across government schools in Rajasthan while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. For more details, check the official website of REET.