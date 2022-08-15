REET 2022 Update: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher (REET) exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. The Board has already released the REET 2022 Question Booklet on its website. Now candidates are waiting for REET Answer key 2022. As per reports, the REET Answer key is expected soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their answer key, once released, by visiting the official website — reetbser2022.in.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com

This year, the examination was conducted in two shifts. The morning shift was held between 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The second shift was conducted between 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the answer key.

Here’s How to Download REET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, the “REET Answer Key 2022” option.

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your REET 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download the REET Answer Key 2022 and take a printout for further reference.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.