REET 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) will soon release the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher(REET) exam. Candidates who have appeared for the REET examination can download the answer key, once released, through the official website, reetbser2022.in.

As per the earlier notification, the REET 2022 examination was conducted on July 23, and 24, 2022. Earlier on Tuesday(July 26), the Board released the REET 2022 Question Booklet on its website. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the answer key.

How to Download REET Answer Key 2022?

Go to the official website reetbser2022.in

Look for the link that reads, the “Click to View Question Booklet.” option.

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your REET 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download the REET Answer Key 2022 and take a printout for further reference.

This year, the examination was held in two shifts. The morning shift was held between 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The second shift was conducted between 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.