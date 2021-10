Dehradun: In a major breakthrough in the REET exam paper leak matter, the SOG (Special Operations Group) team has apprehended the prime accused Batti Lal and one more person from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. According to news agency ANI, the group was tracking the accused for the last three days.Also Read - Hi-Tech Jugaad: REET Aspirants Buy Rs 6 Lakh ‘Bluetooth Chappals’ to Cheat in Exam, Arrested | Pics Surface