REET Mains Exam 2023 FAQs: From Reporting Time to Dress Code, Check Frequently Asked Questions Here

RSMSSB REET 2022 Exam Schedule.

RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) examinations from February 25 to 28, and March 1. Candidates are advised to download the RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2022 by logging into the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. From admit card, dress code to the exam schedule, one can check the frequently asked questions here.

REET Mains 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

1.What is the Full Form of REET?

REET Stands for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023).

2. In which month will the REET Main be Held?

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2023) main examination will be conducted from February 25 to March 1, 2023. The morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

3. How Can I Download the REET 2022 admit card?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Get Admit Card” link.

Click on the link that reads, “UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-2, CLASS 6 TO 8) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022/ or PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-1, CLASS 1 TO 5) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your RSMSSB REET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print for future reference.

Download REET 2022 admit card Direct Link

RSMSSB REET 2022 Exam Schedule PDF Direct Link

4. What is the reporting time at Exam Centre?

Candidates must report to the examination centre one and a half hours before the exam begins. The examination center’s gate will close an hour before the exam begins.

5. What documents should I carry to the REET examination centre?

Aside from the admit card, candidates must bring a photo identity card, a coloured photograph measuring 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm, and a blue ballpoint pen to the exam hall.

6. Is there any prescribed dress code for appearing in the REET exam?

Candidates are not permitted to enter the exam hall wearing full-sleeved shirts, t-shirts, or kurtas, according to the guidelines issued. Any accessory or clothing with large buttons or brooches is prohibited. Watches, sunglasses, shawls, caps, belts, socks, high heel sandals, hair pins, hair bands, and scarves are not permitted.

7. What Are the Details Mentioned on REET 2023 Admit Card?

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Language selected by candidate for REET 2023 exam

Roll number

Date and time of REET 2023 exam

Exam Day Guidelines

The exact address of the RTET 2023 exam centre

Signature of the candidate

Photograph of the candidate

System Generated application number/ user-id

COVID 19 instructions

8. Check Official Websites to Track

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

9. Number of Vacancy to be Filled?

UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-2, CLASS 6 TO 8) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Post Name District / Tehsil Total Post TEACHER LEVEL 2 (HINDI) All 3176 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (PUNJABI) All 272 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SANSKRIT) All 1808 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (URDU) All 806 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SOCIAL STUDIES) All 4712 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SINDHI) All 9 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (ENGLISH) All 8782 TEACHER LEVEL 2 (SCIENCE/ MATHS) All 7435 PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER (GENERAL /SPECIAL EDUCATION) (LEVEL-1, CLASS 1 TO 5) DIRECT RECRUITMENT – 2022 : Check Vacancy Details Here Post Name District / Tehsil Total Post TEACHER LEVEL 1 All 21000

9. Do candidates need to follow any Covid related protocols to be followed?

Candidates should be aware that wearing a face mask and adhering to all Covid-19-related protocols is required at the examination centre. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.

