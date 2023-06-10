Home

Education

REET Mains Level 2 Result 2022 Declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

REET Mains Level 2 Result 2022 Declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) examinations today,

The institutes will release the final list of selected students on June 16-17.

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) examinations today, June 9, 2023. Candidates are advised to download the RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result 2022 by logging into the official website of the Board at and . The Board (RSMSSB) conducted the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) examinations from February 25 to 28, and March 1.

The result has been declared for subjects such as English, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi. Along with the result, the Board has released the category-wise cut-off marks. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below:

You may like to read

How to Download REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023?

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “News Notification” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Urdu):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification/Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Punjabi):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification/Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Sindhi):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification/Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (English):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification.”

A new PDF file will open on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number in the list.

Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.