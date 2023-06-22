Home

REET Result 2023: RSSMB REET Level 2 Scorecard Soon; How to Check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSMB REET Level 2 Result 2023: Candidates can download the RSSMB REET Level 2 Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSMB REET Level 2 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will declare the result for the Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) examinations anytime soon. Candidates can download the RSSMB REET Level 2 Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSSMB REET 2023 Level 2 Mains scorecard will be published for subjects such as English, Hindi, Science, Math, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi. The Board (RSMSSB) conducted the Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) examinations from February 25 to 28, and March 1. The Board has already released the REET Level 2 SST scorecard on June 16, 2023.

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below:

Download RSMSSB REET Mains Level 2 Result 2022 – Direct Link (to be active soon)

How to Download REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023?

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “News Notification” section. Look for the result link. A new PDF file will open on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your roll number in the list. Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board.

