REET Result 2022 Tentative Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer will soon declare the result for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2022). According to several news reports, REET Result 2022 is likely to be announced on September 30. However, the officials have not confirmed any date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates can download the REET Scorecard 2022, once declared, by visiting the official website — reetbser2022.in. The Board conducted the REET examination on July 23, and July 24 across the state. As per the schedule, the examination was held in two shifts.Also Read - TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Final Phase to Release on Sept 29 at tsecet.nic.in. Details Inside

Why is REET Exam Held?

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher examination, REET is conducted to recruit eligible candidates as teachers in the education department for Classes 1st to 8th. According to the eligibility, candidates can appear for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) or Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8), or both. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Sept 29

When was REET Answer Key 2022 Released?

The REET Answer Key was released on August 19, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the REET Provisional answer key till August 25, 2022. For every question, a candidate needs to pay Rs 300. Also Read - CUET-PG Result Declared; Unlike UG Entrance, Scores Not Normalised: UGC

Check Step By Step Guide to Download REET Result 2022

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download REET Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your REET Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download REET Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.