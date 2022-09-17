REET Result 2022 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) will declare the result for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher (REET) exam anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the REET Result 2022, once released, by visiting the official website at reetbser2022.in. Till now, the officials have not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts Till Oct 1 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check Salary Here

This year, the Board has conducted the written examination on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state. The examination was held in two shifts. As per various news reports, the REET Answer Key was released on August 19. Candidates were also given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till August 25. For each question, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 300. After taking the objections raised by the students into consideration, the Board will release the REET Result.

How to Download BSER REET Result 2022?

Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “REET Result 2022”.

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your REET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Your REET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Check REET Scorecard and download it. You can also take a printout of it for future reference.

As per media reports, around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the REET exam across the country. Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8.

REET 2022 — Details In Brief

REET Exam: July 23 and 24, 2022

July 23 and 24, 2022 REET Answer Key 2022: August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022 Last Date to Raise Objections Against REET Answer Key : August 25, 2022

: August 25, 2022 REET Result 2022: to be announced soon

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the REET website reetbser2022.in for the latest updates on the exam.