REET Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(BSER) will declare the result for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teacher (REET) exam anytime soon. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the REET Result 2022 by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in. This year, the Board has conducted the written examination on July 23 and 24, 2022 across the state. The examination was held in two shifts.

As per reports, the REET Answer Key 2022 was released on August 19, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till August 25, 2022. For each question, a registered candidate needs to pay Rs 300. After taking the objections raised by the students into consideration, the Board will release the REET Result.

Know How to Download REET Result 2022?

Visit the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the “REET Result 2022” link.

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your REET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.