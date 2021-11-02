REET results 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer on Tuesday declared the much-awaited results for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of REET BSER — reetbser21.com and check their scores.Also Read - RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021: Rajasthan Board Extends Application Deadline, Apply at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

BSER has declared the REET results for Level I and II.

Direct link to check REET Level 1 Result

Direct Link to check REET Level II Result

A Step-by-step guide to check REET results 2021:

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

Click the “REET result 2021” link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and submit

Check REET results 2021 and take its print out too

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the REET 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. Nearly 31,000 vacancies were issued by the Rajasthan government for teachers. The exam was conducted after almost three years in the state. It was held at 4,153 examination centres set up at 200 places in the state. In the Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates had registered to take the examination at 592 centres.