#ReExam_RO_ARO: Aspirants Demand Cancellation of Exam After Alleged Paper Leak; UPPSC Seeks STF Probe

UPPSC RO, ARO Paper Leak 2024: Following the allegations of the UPPSC RO, ARO paper leak, several aspirants are demanding a re-examination of the preliminary recruitment examination for review officers and assistant review officers (ROs/AROs). A section of aspirants are also protesting for the cancellation of the exam conducted on February 11, 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has asked the state police’s Special Task Force to investigate the allegations of a question paper leak in the preliminary recruitment examination for review officers and assistant review officers (ROs/AROs). The examination was conducted for recruitment to 334 posts of RO and 77 posts of ARO on Sunday.

Soon after the recruitment exam concluded, reports of the UPPSC RO, ARO question paper paper leak went viral on several social media platforms. However, aspirants and some student organisations alleged that the question paper had been leaked before the exam started. As per news agency IANS report, UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday that while the commission had constituted an internal committee to look into the issue, following the reports and claims of the paper leak, it had also sent a formal recommendation to the state government requesting for an STF probe into the issue. Meanwhile, aspirants claimed that the RO/ARO examination paper had been leaked the night before the exam and was available on certain WhatsApp groups.

Omkar Nath Singh, the commission’s secretary, had earlier said the exam was held at 2,387 centres, and that 64 per cent of the registered candidates took it. On Monday, aspirants staged a protest outside UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj and demanded that the exam be re-conducted. In Lucknow, National Students’ Union of India’s Lucknow University unit staged a protest over the issue on the university campus.

Later in the evening, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to social media to allege that there was a question paper leak in the exam. She wrote: “After waiting for many years, a law against paper leaks was passed in Parliament. On the other hand, the review officer exam paper was leaked in U.P!”

Sharing a post on X, an aspirant wrote,” The competing students staged a round ‍ demanding re-run of #उत्‍तर_प्रदेश_लोक_सेवा_आयोग #RO_ARO_EXAM . Thousands of students from across the state ‍ gathered in front of the main ‍ school, Prayagraj. #UPPSC_WE_DEMAND_REEXM The demands are being made alleging that the paper has been leaked. Coaching institutes ‍ places are closed.”

Another aspirant wrote,” Large number of students are protesting outside the uppsc office in Prayagraj against Ro/Aro paper leak and demanding Re-Exam. Hon. @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj kindly look into this matter and give justice to students.”

Large number of students are protesting outside the uppsc office in Prayagraj against Ro/Aro paper leak and demanding Re-Exam. Hon. @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj kindly look into this matter and give justice to students. #ReExam_RO_ARO pic.twitter.com/EU1Syw1Wpp — Vikas Thakur (@Raghuvanshi_VKS) February 23, 2024

