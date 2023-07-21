Top Recommended Stories

'Release CSIR NET Result 2023 Date Soon,' Worried Aspirants Request to UGC Chairman

Updated: July 21, 2023 1:24 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman

CSIR NET Result 2023 Date: With no official update as to when the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the CSIR-UGC NET result, anxious aspirants have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to request the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to release the result date sheet soon on the website. As per media reports, NTA will announce the result of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) anytime soon. Once released, students can download the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle Result at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) on June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023, in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Taking to Twitter, an aspirant wrote, “CSIR net result available which dates?”

Despite the fact that the answer key has been available for nearly 37 calendar days, NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the CSIR UGC NET Result release date and time. Check student demand here.

“Sir, all aspirants are waiting long ( 45 days ) for the release of Scorecards for the CSIR UGC NET 2023. The PhD windows for this session of many Institutes have already closed, many are on the verge of closing. Please ask the NTA to release the Scorecards ASAP,” wrote another aspirant.


CSIR UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023

The Testing Agency uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses on June 14, 2023. Candidates, who were not satisfied with the Answer Key, were allowed to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University/Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.

