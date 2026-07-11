‘Release UGC NET 2026 answer key or give a date’: Anxious students eagerly await provisional answer key, Urge NTA to announce timeline

Thousands of UGC NET 2026 aspirants are anxiously awaiting the release of the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet to announce an official release date.

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'Release UGC NET 2026 answer key or give a date': Anxious students eagerly await provisional answer key, Urge NTA to announce timeline(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency will publish the UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key on the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The agency will also release the UGC NET Question Paper and the recorded responses by the candidates. With the authorities yet to announce an exact date and time, students have been expressing their anxiety on X, urging them to release the answer key as soon as possible. Once released, students can check at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

In a post on X, a user wrote, “The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are getting delayed Thousands of candidates are waiting to assess their performance and plan their future As per media reports, the concerns appear to be related only to the Sociology and English exams1/2 If that is the case, please release the answer keys and response sheets for all other subjects without further delay2/2 Why should candidates of the remaining subjects suffer because of issues related to a few examinations? We have worked hard for months, and our efforts should not be affected due to matters beyond our control.”

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged

@NTA_Exams

The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are getting delayed Thousands of candidates are waiting to assess their performance and plan their future

As per media reports, the concerns appear to be related only to the Sociology and English exams1/2 — Ankit (@AnkitDhurwey01) July 10, 2026

Several candidates have taken to X to seek clarity from the authorities, tagging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the University Grants Commission (UGC) in their posts. A section of students is asking when the provisional answer key will be published, with some claiming that nearly 10 days have passed since the examination without any update from the authorities. Various posts on X express frustration over the lack of communication. Furthermore, many candidates are urging officials to provide at least a tentative timeline for the release of the answer key.

It is to be noted that the answer key plays an important role as it allows candidates to estimate their scores. At present, the NTA has not announced an official release date. Candidates are now calling for an early release of the answer key, growing louder on X.

Echoing similar concerns, another user wrote, “UGC NET exam complete hue 10 days Ho Gaye abhi tak answer key nahin aayii wahi Re- NEET Ki answer key 3 din mein Hi a Gai thi @NTA_Exams @NTA_Exams @ugc_india please look over it Kuchh to notice jari karo exam leak hua hai answer key kab tak aaegi exam fir se hoga please speak.”

UGC NET exam complete hue 10 days Ho Gaye abhi tak answer key nahin aayii wahi Re- NEET Ki answer key 3 din mein Hi a Gai thi @NTA_Exams @NTA_Exams @ugc_india please look over it

Kuchh to notice jari karo exam leak hua hai answer key kab tak aaegi exam fir se hoga please speak — Ankita Singh (@ankita_sin66984) July 9, 2026

“@NTA_Exams, @dpradhanbjp, Is the news about the alleged UGC NET question paper leak, which is being circulated by several sources, true? If not, please issue an official clarification. Also, when will the provisional answer key be released?,” another user added.

@NTA_Exams, @dpradhanbjp, Is the news about the alleged UGC NET question paper leak, which is being circulated by several sources, true? If not, please issue an official clarification. Also, when will the provisional answer key be released?#NTA_Jawab_Do #Ministry_of_Education — Rakibul Islam (@Rakibul19270258) July 10, 2026

“UGC NET ki answer key kb aaygi bhaisaab 10 din ho gye,” a user on X posted.

UGC NET ki answer key kb aaygi bhaisaab 10 din ho gye — ✨ (@Ankit__RSS) July 10, 2026

“Release ugc Net Answer key. Or give a date at least,” another anxious student wrote.

Release ugc Net Answer key. Or give a date at least — Maitray Music (Maitray Kaushik) (@kmaitray) July 10, 2026

Tagging NTA, a user wrote, “UGC NET june ki Provisional Answer key kab jari hogi.”

UGC NET june ki Provisional Answer key kab jari hogi @NTA_Exams — Saurabh Tiwari (@STiwari99614) July 10, 2026

The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Non-Refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released

NOTE: UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key, UGC NET 2026 recorded responses, UGC NET 2026 result, UGC NET 2026 scorecard are awaited.

How to download UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Answer Key.” The link will be available on the ‘Candidate’s activity’ section.

Click on the link and the PDF document will open. Or click on the link and enter the required login details, such as application number and date of birth/ security pin.

Once done, save the UGC NET provisional answer key as a PDF.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on June 22, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, and June 30.