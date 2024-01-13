Home

Reliance Graduate Engineer Trainee Program: Reliance Industries Limited(RIL), India's largest corporation, has commenced the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 Programme, heralding a new era in entr

Reliance Graduate Engineer Trainee Program: Reliance Industries Limited(RIL), India’s largest corporation, has commenced the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 Programme, heralding a new era in entry-level recruitment. According to the official website, the Graduate Engineer Trainee Program at Reliance aims to hand-pick young, high-potential engineering talent across India and nurture them to take on key technical roles across Reliance. The GET 2024 Programme invites online applications from B. Tech and B.E. graduates of the 2024 batch, majoring in Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation from AICTE-approved institutes. In addition, the opportunity is open for the 2020-2024 batch of engineering graduates.

The GET 2024 process unfolds in four stages: the registration process will conclude on January 19, online assessment from February 5 to February 8, and personal interviews will be held between February 23 to March 1, 2024. The final results will be declared by the end of March 2024.

Reliance Graduate Engineer Trainee Program 2024: Who Can Apply?

Opportunity open for 2020-2024 batch of engineering graduates A candidate should be pursuing full time engineering from AICTE Approved college Eligible disciplines: Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical and Instrumentation Engineering Minimum 60% or 6 CGPA across 10th, 12th, Diploma (if applicable) and minimum aggregate of 60% or more in engineering (upto 7th Semester/Graduation) A candidate with no active backlogs and no cases of detention can apply Candidates who have not applied for the GET Program or the GET Internship Program in the last year are eligible to apply.

Reliance Graduate Engineer Trainee Program 2024: Registration Steps

Register yourself to start the application process: The registration process will begin from January 11 to January 19, 2024.

The registration process will begin from January 11 to January 19, 2024. Assessment : Shortlisted students will go through the online assessment (Cognitive Test + Subject Matter). The assessment process will begin from February 5 to February 8, 2024.

: Shortlisted students will go through the online assessment (Cognitive Test + Subject Matter). The assessment process will begin from February 5 to February 8, 2024. Interviews : Further shortlisted candidates will go through a personal interview round. RIL will conduct the personal interview round between February 23 to March 1, 2024.

: Further shortlisted candidates will go through a personal interview round. RIL will conduct the personal interview round between February 23 to March 1, 2024. Final Selection: Students will receive a final update on their candidature by the end of March 2024.

There is no application fee. Reliance (RIL) does not charge any fees for hiring or providing jobs.

There is no application fee. Reliance (RIL) does not charge any fees for hiring or providing jobs.