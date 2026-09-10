Relief for DU students as University to add over 5,500 hostel seats, including 1,000 for women after Satya Niketan tragedy

Following the Satya Niketan PG collapse, Delhi University is doubling its hostel capacity to 12,754 beds to address campus housing shortages and protect outstation students.

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Police officials and people gather at the site during a rescue operation following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG accommodation at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: In response to the tragic collapse of a private student accommodation in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, Delhi University (DU) has announced a major expansion of its residential infrastructure. The project will see DU nearly double its total hostel capacity, expanding combined university and college accommodation from 7,210 to 12,754 beds. The move aims to mitigate the severe shortage of campus housing that routinely forces thousands of outstation students into unregulated, unsafe private paying guest (PG) accommodations surrounding the university.

More infrastructure facilities for students

This infrastructure drive includes several major underway projects, such as a 1,450-seat IOE hostel at the Dhaka Complex, a 1,000-seat Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation for women, and a 1,050-seat studio apartment complex. University officials have additionally directed college principals to expedite ongoing hostel work and evaluate remaining land for further residential construction.

DU VC asks colleges to expedite hostel projects after Satya Niketan building collapse

Earlier this week, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh asked college principals to review residential facilities for students and expedite ongoing hostel projects following the collapse of a multi-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation near South Campus that claimed the lives of seven students.

Singh convened a meeting of college principals to discuss the incident and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased. The VC said the loss of students’ lives was a “massive blow” to the university and assured the affected families that the university stood ready to provide all possible assistance. He urged principals to explore the feasibility of constructing new hostels, assess available space and government schemes and prepare plans wherever possible.

Also read: Who is Hariram Gupta, owner of Satya Niketan PG were 7 students where killed in building collapse near DU colleges

“Prof Yogesh Singh stated that the aim should be to provide residential facilities to the maximum number of students,” the university said in a statement.

The meeting came as student organisations intensified protests demanding accountability over the collapse and the safety of students living in private accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies)