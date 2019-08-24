Lucknow: In a development that will bring major relief for students of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, or the UP Board, has extended the last date to register for next year’s class tenth and twelfth board exams to September 5. However, for this, the candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as late fees.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken as many students couldn’t apply for the exams due to floods in different parts of the state.

Earlier, the last date to register for the board exams, which are scheduled to commence from February 18, 2020, was August 16.

After this decision by the UP Board, the school principals will be able to check the information entered by the candidates, from September 6 to 12 AM on September 10 and update the same on the website. Parents, class teachers and principals will have to sign the registration forms of the candidates; they will also be responsible for any error in the candidates’ information. Any further updation can be made only between September 11 and September 20.

Thereafter, the school headmasters will have to send registration forms of the candidates to the District Inspector of Schools.

The Board has also extended registration dates for class ninth and eleventh too. It, too, has been extended to September 5 from August 25. However, in this case, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 as late fees. Rest of the dates and procedure are the same as those for classes tenth and twelfth.