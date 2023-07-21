Home

Education

Relocate Manipur University Students to Other Central Varsities: Kuki Students’ Body to UGC

Relocate Manipur University Students to Other Central Varsities: Kuki Students’ Body to UGC

UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the commission is yet to receive their request.

Clashes firsClashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for ST status. (Photo: ANI)t broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for ST status. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An organisation representing Kuki students has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the statutory body, requesting it to relocate postgraduate and PhD scholars of Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University to other central universities. Since May 3, the state has seen deadly sporadic violence. UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the commission is yet to receive their request.

Trending Now

Career And Future can forever be Derailed…Relocate Manipur University Student: Kuki Student’s Body Request to UGC

“In view of the prevailing situation where continuous violence is taking place in the state, the transfer of violence induced displaced students to other universities of their choice takes utmost precedence in order to ensure the continuity of their education. Otherwise their career and future can forever be derailed,” the students’ body said, PTI reported. “In light of the facts and circumstances, it becomes empirical to explore possible means to mitigate the adverse affects of this unforseen and unfortunate event,” it further added.

You may like to read

The organisation stated that Manipur University is no longer safe for them and it is impossible for them to go back. “We request you to explore alternative ways and means where scholars can be accommodated in other central universities across the country,” the organisation stated.

Sporadic Violence Reported in Manipur on May 3

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. The situation in Manipur turned volatile as thousands of tribals on Wednesday(May 3) turned up for the march called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in all the 10 hill districts to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category. As per an IANS report, Acting on a writ petition filed by the Meetei (Meitei) Trade Union, the Manipur High Court on April 19 directed the state government to consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list expeditiously.

The valley is dominated by Meitei and they are seeking the ST category status, alleging infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, destroying the demographic pattern in the state. Following the rally, clashes, attacks, counter-attacks among different communities, and burning of houses and shops took place in different districts, forcing authorities to suspend mobile internet services for five days, while a night curfew was also imposed in several tension-ridden mountainous districts, including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Tenugopal, and Churachandpur. The state government on Wednesday(May 3) night requisitioned the Army and Assam Rifles to control the ethnic violence in at least six districts.

Why Manipur Violence Again In Headlines?

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. Police said a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. Over 600 injured while over 70,000 men, women, and children were forced to leave their homes and took shelter in relief camps in Manipur and neighbouring northeastern states, including Mizoram.

Original Education Certificates to be issued to all victims: Kuki Student’s Body Request to UGC

The students’ body has also requested the UGC that original education certificates be issued to all victims whose documents were destroyed in incidents of arson.

(With InputsFrom Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES