REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 50 Junior Assistants/Clerk Posts at repcobank.com. Check Salary Here
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022 at repcobank.com: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at repcobank.com.
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022 at repcobank.com: Repco Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Assistants/Clerk. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at repcobank.com. The registration process has started from November 05. Candidates can submit the application form till November 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 vacant posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Important Dates
- Opening date of Online Registration: 05 November 2022
- Closing date of Online Registration: 25 November 2022
- Download of call letters: 7-10 days before date of exam
- Tentative date of Online Test: Tentatively during last week of December 2022 /first week of January 2023
REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Vacancy
- Junior Assistant/Clerk: 50 posts
DIRECT LINK: REPCO Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Link
REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Eligibility Criteria
Graduation in any discipline from any university recognised by UGC. Degree obtained from Open University without following the regular stream (10 +2) is not recognised for recruitment to any cadre. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below:
DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Recruitment Notification
REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Selection Criteria
Candidates will have to appear for the online test to be conducted by the Bank. The successful candidates will be called for verification of original certificates. Candidates can apply for vacancies in any one of the following States only viz., Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka.
REPCO Bank JA/Clerk APPLICATION FEE
- SC/ST/PWD/EXSM/Repatriates: Rs 500
- General and all others: Rs 900
REPCO Bank JA/Clerk SALARY
Junior Assistant/Clerk: Rs 17,900/- to Rs 47,920/-
HOW TO APPLY FOR REPCO Bank JA/Clerk Jobs 2022?
Before applying online, candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this advertisement. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at www.repcobank.com. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bank.
