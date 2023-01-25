Home

Education

Republic Day 2023: Interesting Facts Students Should Know About Republic Day of India

Republic Day 2023: On this auspicious occasion, India.com brings you some interesting facts for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate India’s Republic Day by knowing it better.

Republic Day 2023: India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. The day is celebrated with full vigor, patriotism, and pride across the country. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, will be the guest of honor for the parade on January 26. The celebrations will commence with President Draupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag from the Kartavaya Path. On this auspicious occasion, India.com brings you some interesting facts for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate India’s Republic Day by knowing it better.

Some Interesting Facts Students Should Know About Our Republic Day

The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

The first Republic day parade was held in 1950 at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium). Nearly three thousand Indian military personnel and more than 100 aircraft participated in the 1st Republic Day.

The first parade at Rajpath was organised in 1955. Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad attended the event as chief guest. It was the first of the only two times that a Pakistani leader was given the honour.

The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath(officially named ‘Kartavya Path’), before the President of India.

With 444 articles divided into 22 parts, 12 schedules, and 118 amendments till date, the Indian constitution is the longest in the world.

Dr. BR Ambedkar headed the drafting committee of the constitution. The first session of the Constituent Assembly was held on December 9, 1946.

From 1950 and 1954, the venues of the Republic Day parade were Red Fort, National Stadium, Kingsway, and Ramlila grounds. It was only in 1955 that Rajpath was chosen as the venue.

For the very first parade on January 26, 1950, Dr Sukarno, the then President of Indonesia was the chief guest.

Prem Behari Narain Raizada was the calligrapher of the Indian Constitution. The original constitution was handwritten by him in a flowing italic style.