Republic Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated? History, Significance And Theme For The Year

Read about the history, significance and importance of Republic Day. Also understand why this day is celebrated and what is the theme for the year.

Republic Day 2024

New Delhi: ‘We The People of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic’ is one line that every Indian is aware of and this line is the very beginning of the Preamble. The Preamble is an introduction to the Constitution of India and highlights the principles of the Constitution and the sources of its authority. Each year on January 26, i.e. Republic Day, we as Indians celebrate the Constitution, which is known as the ‘Supreme Law of the Land’. As India steps into the 75th Republic Day, read further to know in detail, why is Republic Day celebrated, what is the history behind it and also know the significance of Republic Day…

Why Is Republic Day Celebrated?

On January 26, 1950, the Government of India Act, 1935 made by the British was replaced by the Constitution of India; on this day, the Constitution was formally adopted and stood tall as a symbol of India’s journey to becoming a republic. Despite attaining freedom on August 15, 1947 India functioned under the Government of India Act, 1935 and lacked a permanent Constitution. Under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, who is also known as the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’, a drafting committee was formed and after three years, on January 26 in 1950, the Constitution was formally adopted and India became a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic.

Republic Day Significance

Counted as one of the most important days of the Indian Calendar, Republic Day, as mentioned earlier, is the day when India formally got its Constitution. This day is significant because on this day, the nation found a platform, a base for the values it believed in, more specifically, Democracy. The Republic Day celebrations are significant and a reminder of the efforts made by the Constitution makers, the extensive work they did to secure a future for the nation and how it is the Constitution that makes the nation what it is today.

Republic Day Importance

In today’s times, when religious, caste-based and political conflicts have gone up, it is extremely important to celebrate Republic Day because it serves as a reminder of all that the Constitution of the nation stands up for. January 26 is important because it highlights what India stands for, namely democracy, unity in diversity and brotherhood. The Constitution comprises of laws which were written 74 years ago and they still stand relevant. The Constitution has stood the test of time and it is important to remember its worth and therefore it is important to celebrate it as Republic Day.

Republic Day 2024: Themes

Each year, Republic Day celebrations are organised keeping in mind a specific theme. For the year 2024, there are two themes, on the basis of which Republic Day is being celebrated. These themes are – ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Bharat – Loktantra Ki Matruka’ (India – The Mother of Democracy). The themes highlight the democratic values of the nation that must stay alive for time immemorial.

