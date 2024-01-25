Home

Republic Day 2024 Quiz – Can You Answer These Questions Related to 26th January

With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2024, will be women-centric.

Republic Day 2024: Every year, India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26. With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2024, will be women-centric. French President Mr Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the Fly-past, the press release said.

On this occasion, brings you a Republic Day quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate India’s Republic Day by knowing it better. Can you answer these Republic Day quiz questions?

India celebrates Republic Day on which day?

a) January 15

b) January 26

c) February 15

d) December 26

Which year did India officially become a republic?

a) 1942

b) 1950

c) 1947

d) 1965

Who was the first President of India?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Sardar Patel

c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

d) Indira Gandhi

What is the significance of a 21-gun salute on Republic Day?

a) Number of states in India

b) Number of central ministries

c) Honoring the President

d) Symbolizing the Constitution

e) none of the above

Which document is adopted on Republic Day?

a) Declaration of Independence

b) Constitution of India

c) Magna Carta

d) Preamble of India

The Republic Day Parade in Delhi starts from:

a) India Gate

b) Red Fort

c) Rashtrapati Bhavan

d) Parliament House

What does the term “Preamble” refer to in the context of the Indian Constitution?

a) Opening statement

b) Final verdict

c) Historical account

d) Legislative rules

Who is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2024?

a) Angela Merkel

b) Emmanuel Macron

c) Joe Biden

d) Boris Johnson

Which state is known for celebrating Republic Day with the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at Wagah Border?

a) Rajasthan

b) Punjab

c) Gujarat

d) Haryana

What is the National Anthem of India?

a) Jana Gana Mana

b) Vande Mataram

c) Saare Jahan Se Achha

d) Janani Janmabhoomi

The Ashoka Chakra on the Indian flag has how many spokes?

a) 20

b) 24

c) 22

d) 18

Which was the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis in India?

a) Maharashtra

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Gujarat

Who wrote the original Constitution of India?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

c) Sardar Patel

d) Mahatma Gandhi

What is the significance of the term “Sarva Dharma Sambhava” in the Indian Constitution?

a) Equality of all religions

b) Secularism

c) Freedom of speech

d) Right to education

Who is known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution”?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Sardar Patel

c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

d) Mahatma Gandhi

Which article of the Indian Constitution abolishes untouchability?

a) Article 15

b) Article 17

c) Article 21

d) Article 25

Which Indian state is known as the “Land of Five Rivers”?

a) Punjab

b) Haryana

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Rajasthan

The National Flag of India was adopted on which date?

a) August 15, 1947

b) January 26, 1950

c) April 14, 1952

d) October 2, 1949

Who designed the National Flag of India?

a) Rabindranath Tagore

b) Subhas Chandra Bose

c) Bhikaiji Cama

d) Pingali Venkayya

What is the capital city of India?

a) Kolkata

b) Mumbai

c) New Delhi

d) Chennai

Which is the highest civilian award in India?

a) Bharat Ratna

b) Padma Bhushan

c) Padma Vibhushan

d) Param Vir Chakra

The Indian Parliament is bicameral, consisting of how many houses?

a) One

b) Two

c) Three

d) Four

Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?

a) Sushma Swaraj

b) Indira Gandhi

c) Sonia Gandhi

d) Pratibha Patil

What is the currency of India?

a) Rupee

b) Taka

c) Baht

d) Ringgit

Who composed the music for the Indian National Anthem?

a) A.R. Rahman

b) Lata Mangeshkar

c) Rabindranath Tagore

d) Kavi Pradeep

Who was the first woman to become the Chief Minister of an Indian state?

a) Mamata Banerjee

b) Mayawati

c) Sheila Dikshit

d) Sucheta Kriplani

As the Nation is celebrating the 75th year of its Republic this year, the Ministry of Defence will release a Commemorative Coin and Commemorative Stamp during the celebrations.

