Republic Day 2026: Long and short speech ideas for students in English

The Republic Day Celebrations 2026 at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will be unique blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Republic Day 2026: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The nation reflects on its journey from a dominion to a republic, blending its rich legacy with a modern vision for self-reliance and growth. Republic Day itself marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, a milestone that transformed the nation into a Sovereign Democratic Republic. The Republic Day Celebrations 2026 at Kartavya Path is set to be a grand affair, marking 150 years of the iconic national song ‘Vande Mataram’. The event will showcase India’s military prowess and rich cultural heritage, featuring 30 tableaux from states, Union Territories, and ministries. The day highlights India’s defence capabilities and honours citizens, including children, for acts of bravery. This day is celebrated with immense pride, happiness, and valour.

Republic Day 2026: Long And Short Speech Ideas For Students in English

Good morning, teachers, distinguished guests, and all my dear friends. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26. While 1947 gave us our breath of freedom, 1950 gave us our soul–a framework that ensures every Indian is the master of their own destiny. This year is particularly special as we celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the song that ignited the flame of revolution in the hearts of millions. But a Republic is not just about its past; it is about its future.

The Constitution of India was created to ensure all citizens have equal rights regardless of race, class, religion, etc., and to remind them of their obligations as responsible members of society. Through the Constitution, we learn about our rights to life, liberty, and equality, as well as how to live in harmony with our fellow countrymen. As students in an educational institution, it is our duty and responsibility to honour the Constitution by following its principles, working together toward creating a united, strong nation, and educating ourselves to become knowledgeable, hardworking, and responsible citizens of India.

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

Good morning, teachers, distinguished guests, and all my dear friends.

Every year, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26. The Republic Day Celebrations 2026 at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will be unique blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might and cultural diversity. May we strive to make our country a better place for everyone and continue the journey that our forefathers began. President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade (RDP) 2026.

150 years of Vande Mataram will be the theme of the parade. A series of paintings created by Shri Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ and published in the ‘Bande Mataram Album’ (1923), will be displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path during RDP 2026.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her traditional address to the nation on Sunday, on the eve of Republic Day, which will be celebrated across India on Monday, the President’s Office said on Saturday.

According to official information, the address will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will be carried live on the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecast over all television channels of Doordarshan. Around 10,000 people from all walks of the society have been invited to witness the RDP 2026 at Kartavya Path as Special Guests this year. Approx 2,500 cultural artists will perform on Kartvyapath this year. The theme of the performance is “स्वतंत्रता का मंत्र – वंदे मातरम” and “समृद्धि का मंत्र – आत्मनिर्भर भारत”.

Every year, the school celebrates Republic Day with great enthusiasm and pride as teachers and pupils unite in their expression of the spirit of the country . The patriotism displayed by the students on campus is evident through the decorations in the school that show their love for the nation with tri – coloured decorations , flags and banners . Students from different classes actively participate in the celebrations, making the occasion joyful and meaningful. Students salute the national flag and play the national anthem at the beginning of this event , bringing us together as one body of people , filling our hearts with honour and pride . The teachers talk to the students about Republic Day and explain why it is such an important day to celebrate , as well as to remind us of the values set out in our Constitution. The students ‘ participation in this celebration will serve to remind them of their responsibilities as citizens of India and encourage them to lead lives filled with honesty, discipline, and togetherness . We close with a message of love and loyalty to our Country and the hope for a better and more powerful India.

