Republic Day 2026 Quiz: Test your knowledge! Answer these questions related to 26th January

Republic Day 2026 Quiz: Every year, India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26.

Republic Day 2026: Every year, India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26. On this date, the Constitution came into effect. The 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, will be a historic day for India, celebrating the country’s cultural diversity and highlighting some of the great adaptations of the military and the new age of technology.

It will feature several historic firsts, including the debut appearances of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion and a specially curated animal contingent from the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC), as well as a significant display of India’s military “jointness” following 2025’s Operation Sindoor.

A total of 30 tableaux will march down Kartavya Path, organised under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ 17 Tableaux from States and UTs, including Assam’s terracotta craft, Manipur’s agricultural progress, and Himachal Pradesh’s identity as Dev Bhoomi and 13 from ministries and services, including a special veterans’ tableau by the Indian Air Force. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path on Monday, January 26.

This Republic Day, India.com is providing a quiz for every reader and student. Let’s learn more about what being an Indian means by taking this Republic Day Quiz!

REPUBLIC DAY

On which day does India celebrate Republic Day?

a) January 29

b) January 30

c) February 15

d) January 26

The National Flag of India was designed by whom?

a) Subhas Chandra Bose

b) Rabindranath Tagore

c) Bhikaiji Cama

d) Pingali Venkayya

Which is the highest civilian award in India?

a) Bharat Ratna

b) Padma Bhushan

c) Padma Vibhushan

d) Param Vir Chakra

She was the first woman Prime Minister of India

a) Sushma Swaraj

b) Indira Gandhi

c) Pratibha Patil

d) Sonia Gandhi

This person composed the music for the Indian National Anthem?

a) Lata Mangeshkar

b) A.R. Rahman

c) Kavi Pradeep

d) Rabindranath Tagore

On which date was the National Flag of India adopted?

a) January 26, 1950

b) April 14, 1952

c) August 15, 1947

d) October 2, 1949

What is the currency of India?

a) Taka

b) Baht

c) Rupee

d) Ringgit

This Indian state is known as the “Land of Five Rivers.”?

a) Haryana

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Punjab

d) Rajasthan

Where is the Republic Day parade held?

a) Red Fort

b) Rashtrapati Bhavan

c) Kartavya Path, New Delhi

d) India Gate

What is the national emblem of India?

a) Lotus

b) Peacock

c) Lion Capital of Ashoka

d) Tiger

Who is known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

d) Rajendra Prasad

Which is the national song of India?

a) Jana Gana Mana

b) Vande Mataram

c) Sare Jahan Se Achha

d) Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

As every year, the ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day.

