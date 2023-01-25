Home

Over 200 Students, Teachers Participating in PM’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ Event to Witness R-Day Parade

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations.

New Delhi: More than 200 students and teachers attending the “Pariksha pe Charcha” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year will also witness the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. They will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade on Thursday. As per an MoE official, 200 students, including the winners of the Kala Utsav competition, and teachers scheduled to attend the Pariksha pe Charcha event will also witness the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the Beating Retreat on January 29, 2023.

Pariksha Pe Charch: All You Need to Know

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations. The prime minister also gives replies to students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Pariksha Pe Charch sixth edition of the programme

The sixth edition of the programme is scheduled to be held at the Talkatora indoor stadium in Delhi on January 27, 2023.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30, 2022.

“The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,” the senior MoE official added. He said about 38.8 lakh registrations have taken place this year, including more than 16 lakh from state boards. “This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) that took place during PPC 2022,” he added, reported news agency PTI. Registration has been done from 155 countries. A total of 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition will witness the main event as special guests, the official said.

