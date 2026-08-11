Resolution against NEET exam passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly; here’s what it means

The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had introduced the resolution urging the Union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in its present form.

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(File ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

NEET exam update: In a rare display of cross-party unity, Tamil Nadu’s political spectrum, spanning traditional rivals DMK and AIADMK alongside major regional allies—came together on Tuesday to pass a resolution demanding the abolition of NEET. Health Minister K Arunraj framed the national test as an assault on social justice, state rights, and rural aspirations, leaving the BJP standing alone in opposition. While the vote signals a strong state consensus, what does this legislative push actually mean for lakhs of medical aspirants?

What Tamil Nadu government said on NEET exam?

“NEET is against Social Justice, Equality, and State Rights,” Arunraj said while speaking in the Assembly.

The resolution seeks amendments to relevant central laws to discontinue the uniform NEET system for undergraduate medical admissions in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that NEET adversely affects students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those studying in Tamil medium. It has also raised concerns over the growing dependence on expensive coaching centres and the pressure placed on students by a single entrance examination after 12 years of schooling.

How will the resolution impact NEET exam in Jharkhand?

Notably, the passing of the resolution in the assembly will have no immediate or automatic effect on the conduct of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had introduced the resolution urging the Union government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in its present form.

Introducing the resolution, the School Education Minister said that the provisions of the FCRA Amendment Bill may adversely affect the autonomy of charitable organisations and, in particular, the functioning of educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities.

Any amendment must ensure natural justice, proportionality, protection of property rights, legitimate expectation and federalism, it said.

“While ensuring transparency and accountability in foreign contributions, it must also protect the rights of lawfully functioning charitable, educational, medical, religious, cultural and social welfare organisations,” according to the resolution tabled in the House.