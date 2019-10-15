New Delhi: Indian Navy has declared the SSR, AA 2019 Batch results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Indian Navy SSR, AA exam 2019 can check their results at the Indian Navy login at joinindiannavy.gov.in. and download their results online.

Candidates can also check the merit list on the official website.

Here’s a step-by-step process to check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019

1. Visit the official website– joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Click on “Apply Online” tab on the homepage

3. Enter your e-mail id and password to login

4. Click on “view link against 02/2020”

5. Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a print out for future reference

Scrolling down on this page, candidates will see written exam status, whether they are shortlisted for PFT or not, cut off score for their state, minimum passing marks in the exam, and the marks obtained by them.

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List

1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Click on the “ARTIFICER APPRENTICE AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST” and ” SSR AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST” link

3. The Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List will be displayed on your screen

4. Check and download the list for future reference