UP Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPSEC) will start the evaluation process for the state class 10 and 12 board exams from May 5, 2020. The evaluation process is likely to be finished by May 25, 2020, Council’s Secretary Neena Shrivastava said on Friday.

The results will be declared soon after the evaluation, mostly by the first week of June.

After the results are out, students can visit the official website. In the meantime, students should keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the same.

The exams were held in March this year, and over three crore answer are to be evaluated. Nearly 56 lakh students had appeared for the exam.