RFCL Recruitment 2021: Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limites(RFCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts such as non-executive and management trainees.

RFCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 24 November 2021 on the official website of National Fertilizers which is www.nationalfertilizers.com. Note, the deadline for submitting the application form for the non-executive post is Nov 24, whereas the deadline for management trainees is November 23. A total of 32 non-executive workers and 6 management trainees will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

RFCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Chemical Lab): 01

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): 08

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): 08

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Mechanical): 04

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Electrical): 02

Godown Keeper: 01

Store Assistant Grade-II: 01

Assistant Gr-III (Transportation): 04

Office Assistant Gr-III: 03

RFCL Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Chemical Lab): Regular 03 year B.Sc degree with Chemistry as one subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): Regular 03 Years B.Sc. (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Or Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): Regular 03 years B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Or Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Mechanical): Regular 03 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Electrical): Regular 03 years Diploma in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Godown Keeper: Regular Graduate in Science / Regular 03 years Diploma in Engineering (Any Discipline) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Store Assistant Grade-II: Regular Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for

General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Assistant Gr-III (Transportation): Regular Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Office Assistant Gr-III: Regular Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Must have advance Computer Skills in MS Office (MS Excel/ MS Word/ MS PPT) related functions. Candidates with Certificate Course in Computer Application shall be preferred.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, a candidate must check the official notification issued by the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limites(RFCL). Here is the official notification issued by RFCL: Click Here