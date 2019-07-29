RGPV Diploma result 2019: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogik Vishwavidyalaya on Monday announced the RGPV Diploma result for the B.Arch examination on its official website rgpv.ac.in. The exam was held in May and June this year.

Notably, the results have been announced for the semesters 1 to 8.

Here is how you can check RGPV Diploma result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Now, choose your stream, from main or revaluation or challenge

Step 4: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, other details

Step 5: Check your result now

Get the direct link: Click here

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya was established in 1998, under the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.