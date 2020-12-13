RGUKT-CET Result 2020: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-AP on Saturday declared the RGUKT Common Entrance Test (CET) results on its official website. Candidates can check their scores at www.rgukt.in. Those who clear the entrance test can get admission into 6 years of integrated B.Tech program (2 years PUC + 4-year B.Tech). The entrance examination was held on December 5 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Direct Link to download RGUKT-CET Result 2020

Follow these steps to download RGUKT-CET Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.rgukt.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says RGUKT CET Result 2020

Step 3: Submit your RGUKT CET 2020 hall ticket number.

Step 4: Your RGUKT CET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for further reference.