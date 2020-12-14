The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh has officially released the RGUKT CET 2020 Result for the recently concluded entrance exam, as per the latest updates. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results at rguktcet.in. Also Read - RGUKT-CET Result 2020 Declared | Steps to Check Scores And Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website rgukt.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the RGUKT CET result on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number on the new page that opens.

Step 4: Save a copy of the RG

As per the official notification, the RGUKT CET 2020 Exam was held on 5th December 2020 for aspirants seeking admission to Integrated BTech programmes offered at IIITs in the state.

The institute has published the results for the CET Examination within weeks of completion of the examination.

The exam is held to screen and shortlist candidates for admission to BTech programme and diploma programmes in Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural (ANGR) University, SV Veterinary University, Tirupati and Dr YSR Horticultural University at Venkataramannagudem.