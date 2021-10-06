RGUKT-CET Result 2021: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies(RGUKT) -Andhra Pradesh has released its Common Entrance Test (CET) results today, as of October 6, 2021, on its official website. The exams were conducted for admissions of the candidates to four of the Indian Institute of Information Technology which are affiliated under RGUKT.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Exam Results to be Declared Soon at nta.neet.nic.in | All You Need to Know About Merit List, Qualifying Criteria

Candidates can check their score, once released from the official website rgukt.in. The link to download the scorecard, the result will be soon be activated.

According to the official notice, Dr Audimulapu Suresh, State Education Minister will declare the AP RGUKT results officially at 11 am at Media Point, R & Building, Vijaywada whereas the candidates can download their rank card from 1 pm. According to the reports, a total of 75, 282 candidates have appeared for the exams.

The examination was conducted offline on September 25, 2021, while the admit cards were issued on September 18, 2021.

RGUKT-CET Result 2021: Follow step-by-step to download the result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download their results.