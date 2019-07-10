RIE CEE 2019 Result: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the results for the RIE CEE 2019 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for examinations in B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A./B.Ed./M.Sc. courses can check the results by visiting cee.ncert.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidate in the RIE CEE 2019 will be eligible for the next round of admission process. The admission will be done on the basis of 60 percent weightage to the candidate’s scores in RIE CEE 2019 examination and 40 percent weightage to the last qualifying exam.

Follow the steps below to check your RIE CEE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT CEE, i.e., cee.ncert.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘RIE CEE 2019 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the required fields. Click Submit.

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen. Download the same and take a print for future reference.